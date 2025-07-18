S. Korea Begins 100-Day Countdown to APEC Summit, Appoints G-Dragon as Honorary Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is seeking not only to engage the world diplomatically, but also to enhance its status internationally as it hosts the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) in the city of Gyeongju in October. With just 100 days left until it welcomes leaders from the 21 member economies located on the Pacific Rim at the annual gathering, the government unveiled some of its key goals and tapped a K-pop superstar as its APEC ambassador.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: The 2025 APEC summit, set to open in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on October 31, is just 100 days away.Kicking off the countdown, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Wednesday announced that K-pop star G-Dragon has been appointed as honorary ambassador for the summit, highlighting that the influential musician’s involvement will have a synergistic effect.Kim explained that G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a leading South Korean artist who has continually demonstrated creativity and innovation, including transmitting music into space.The prime minister, who has visited Gyeongju twice since taking office to oversee preparations, also held a comprehensive inspection during the day, calling on officials to stay alert and on task to make the APEC summit a success.As chair of the APEC preparatory committee, Kim said he will make the summit an opportunity to raise the country’s profile by achieving meaningful results regarding key agenda items, such as artificial intelligence and the challenge of the aging population.Earlier, President Lee Jae Myung sent out letters of invitation to the leaders of 20 APEC member countries.If the presidents of the United States, China and other major countries attend, Gyeongju is expected to attract attention as a global diplomatic stage.Local officials have expressed hope that it will also lay the foundation for Gyeongju to become one of the top 10 tourist destinations in the world.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.