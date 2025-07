Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan delegation of South Korean lawmakers visiting Washington has proposed a swift “package deal” on tariffs to officials close to U.S. President Donald Trump.During a meeting with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman on Tuesday, the lawmakers emphasized the need to conclude ongoing trade talks and begin preparations for a South Korea-U.S. summit.They suggested bundling key issues, including tariffs, nontariff barriers, defense cost-sharing and industrial cooperation, into a single comprehensive agreement.Steel, automobiles and semiconductors were highlighted as vital to South Korea’s economy, making the proposed U.S. tariffs difficult to accept.Westerman reportedly said he would convey the lawmakers’ views to Trump during a meeting at the White House.The delegation is also scheduled to meet with other congressional leaders and will visit Hyundai’s Georgia plant on Thursday before returning home.