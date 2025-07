Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) held a general assembly on Wednesday to discuss reform proposals drafted by Reform Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook, but the meeting ended after an hour without substantive discussion due to Yoon’s absence.Party spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek said lawmakers agreed that meaningful debate could only take place if Yoon attended in person to explain the proposals and their rationale.When asked why she did not attend, Kwak said Yoon had been notified of the meeting but did not respond regarding her attendance.The committee’s key proposals include a public apology over former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law and impeachment controversies, changes to the party leadership election system, and a strengthened party member recall mechanism.Kwak added that a new meeting is expected to be scheduled soon to allow for direct discussion with chair Yoon present.