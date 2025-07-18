South Korea’s ‘Passport Power’ Rises to Second in World

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has risen to second place among the top ten of the world’s most powerful passports.According to the Hensley& Partners Passport Index on Tuesday, holders of South Korean passports enjoy visa-free access to 190 out of 227 destinations worldwide, tying at second spot with Japan.South Korea has consistently ranked high on the list since January 2020, when it came in third, based on data from the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm.Singapore held on to its No. 1 ranking, with visa-free entry to 193 countries and territories.Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Finland tied for third place, all enjoying visa-free access to 188 destinations.Meanwhile, the United States, which had the most powerful passport in the 2014 rankings, slipped down to 10th place, its lowest position ever in the 20-year history of the index.Among those at the bottom of the list were 93rd-ranked North Korea, with visa-free access to 40 countries, as well as 99th-ranked Afghanistan, whose passport holders can only visit 25 destinations without a visa.