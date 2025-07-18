Death Toll Hits 13 in Sancheong; 4 Still Missing in Gapyeong Floods

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea continues to grapple with the aftermath of deadly torrential rains, as search efforts intensify in Sancheong and Gapyeong.In Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, a body believed to be that of a monk in his 80s, missing since July 19, was found Wednesday buried near a riverside rest area, raising the local death toll to 13.Police say it will take time to confirm the monk’s identity due to the condition of the body.Meanwhile, in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, rescue teams entered a fourth day of searching for four people still missing after flash floods swept through the region.Authorities have expanded the search area as far as Gimpo Bridge and deployed nearly 900 personnel, along with drones, helicopters and boats, though fast currents and murky terrain are complicating the operation.The missing include two campers, one person swept away in a car near a fishing site, and another believed to have been caught in strong currents near the riverbank.