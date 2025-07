Photo : YONHAP News

Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo has offered to withdraw her candidacy amid mounting workplace-bullying allegations.In a social-media post on Wednesday, Kang wrote that she had wanted to pour everything into serving but that she could not go any further, offering to resign.Kang apologized to the public who were hurt because of her and expressed remorse toward President Lee Jae Myung who placed trust in her and the ruling Democratic Party for the burden her nomination had imposed.Kang's nomination has faced controversy after allegations arose of staff bullying and retaliatory budget cuts.If President Lee accepts the resignation, the administration will need to name a new nominee.