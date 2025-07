Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose Wednesday after tech shares rebounded ahead of talks with the United States on its tariff scheme.The KOSPI rose 13-point-83-points, or zero-point-44-percent, Wednesday to close at three-thousand-183-point-77.Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan has departed for the United States for last-minute tariff negotiations, and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are scheduled to meet their U.S. counterparts on Friday.Investors await the developments of these negotiations, with less than 10 days remaining until the August 1 tariff deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.The exchange rate reached one-thousand-379-point-eight South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at 3:30 p.m., up eight won from Tuesday.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained zero-point-59-points, or zero-point-zero-seven percent, to close at 813-point-56.