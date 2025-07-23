Gender Equality Minister Nominee Steps Aside over Workplace Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo has withdrawn her candidacy amid mounting allegations that she mistreated her aides. In a social media post on Wednesday, Kang wrote that she had wanted to pour everything into serving but could not go any further.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo’s former aides said in an online post that she made her staff take out her household garbage.Another posted on an anonymous online bulletin board that they were told to fix a malfunctioning toilet at Kang’s residence.Enraged aides with the opposition People Power Party staged protests at her confirmation hearing, accusing her of workplace bullying. Those with the ruling Democratic Party also held a meeting with senior party members on ways to improve their working environment.Amid fierce calls for her departure, other allegations emerged, including claims that she supported budget cuts to retaliate against a former Cabinet minister.On Wednesday Kang offered to step aside, and the presidential office quickly agreed, saying it will find a new nominee who meets the public’s expectations.In a social media post, the ruling Democratic Party lawmaker apologized to the people who were hurt because of her and to President Lee Jae Myung, who had placed his trust in her.She also apologized to her party for being a “heavy burden.”A day earlier, President Lee asked the National Assembly to send its confirmation hearing report for Kang, which the main opposition refused to endorse.Kang’s withdrawal marks the second time one of Lee’s Cabinet choices has fallen through.Previously, the top office canceled a nomination for the education minister post because former university president Lee Jin-sook was mired in plagiarism allegations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.