Pres. Office Cancels Gender Equality Minister Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said President Lee Jae Myung was briefed on Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo's intent to resign amid bullying allegations before the nominee made an announcement.At a press briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the nominee expressed her intent to resign to presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik at around 2:30 p.m., which was later reported to the president.The nominee announced the withdrawal of her candidacy about an hour later on social media.The spokesperson said Lee did not say anything in particular after the chief of staff's briefing.When asked if there was additional communication between the president and the nominee, the spokesperson said it would be difficult to verify, and that Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho is not believed to have discussed the matter with ruling party leadership.The spokesperson said the top office will promptly find a new nominee that meets public standards and when asked about criticism over the administration's vetting process, she said it will approach the matter with swiftness, impartiality and discretion.