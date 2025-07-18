Prosecutors Request Acquittal of Woman Convicted of Severing Attacker's Tongue 61 Yrs. Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors requested the acquittal of a woman who was convicted more than six decades ago after she bit off the tongue of a man who attempted to sexually assault her.During a retrial of 78-year-old Choi Mal-ja at the Busan District Court on Wednesday, the prosecution said the state agency reached a conclusion that Choi's act is justified as a victim of sexual violence and that no illegality is recognized.The agency also apologized to Choi for not only failing to protect her as a victim of sexual violence, instead causing her immeasurable suffering and distress.Choi's lawyer stressed that their client must be acquitted not because times have changed, but that she was wrongfully convicted even back then due to misjudgment on the part of the prosecution and the court.On May 6, 1964, Choi, aged 18 at the time, bit the tongue of then-21-year-old man, identified by his surname Noh, as he tried to sexually assault her.She was convicted of severing part of the man's tongue and ordered a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.Noh, on the other hand, was ordered a less severe sentence of six months, suspended for two years, on charges of special trespassing and special intimidation.The Busan court is set to make its ruling on September 10.