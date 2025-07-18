Leaders from S. Korea, Sweden Discuss Promotion of Bilateral Cooperation during Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a phone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Wednesday, Kristersson congratulated Lee on starting his presidency, expressing hopes to resume high-level exchanges and to continue a close communication between the two sides.Thanking the Swedish leader, Lee proposed that they further reinforce the two sides' friendly cooperative relations that have continuously developed since Seoul and Stockholm forged diplomatic ties in 1959.The leaders agreed to boost efforts on cooperation in defense, security, supply chains and culture, while taking note of the great potential for economic cooperation to expand bilateral trade and investment.Lee praised Sweden's contributions toward promotion of peace on the Korean Peninsula as a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, which was established by the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.The leaders also agreed to closely cooperate on issues pertaining to the peninsula's security.