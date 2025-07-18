Parliament Passes Set of Amendment Bills to Support Farmers

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a set of bills aimed at expanding the scope of agricultural disasters and excluding such damages incurred by farmers and fishermen when calculating the insurance premium surcharge.Rival political parties passed the amendment bills during Wednesday's plenary session, with support from 183 out of 202 lawmakers present, and 179 out of 205, respectively.The bills were part of a package that was previously vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The bill to revise the Act on the Prevention of and Countermeasures against Agricultural and Fishery Disasters now includes abnormally high temperatures and earthquakes in the definition of agricultural disasters, stipulating coverage on production spending prior to the disaster.The bill to revise the Agricultural and Fishery Disaster Insurance Act includes agricultural damage from diseases or harmful insects as subjects to insurance coverage and to exempt premium surcharge for damage from natural disasters as designated by presidential decree.