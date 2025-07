Photo : YONHAP News

The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) extended their winning streak to ten games Tuesday after defeating the Doosan Bears two-to-one.Eagles starter Moon Dong-ju struck out a season-high nine batters in six innings during the Eagles versus Bears match at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.Roh Si-hwan and Sim Woo-jun led their team's victory with respective solo home runs.The Eagles, who previously had a 12-game winning streak between April 26 and May 11, became the second team in the KBO's 43-year history to post two double-digit winning streaks in the same season, joining Samsung Lions' record in 1985.