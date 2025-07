Photo : YONHAP News

The economy posted growth in the second quarter on the back of robust exports and a recovery in private consumption.According to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country’s real gross domestic product grew zero-point-six percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter.This follows a zero-point-two percent contraction in the previous quarter.From a year earlier, the economy expanded zero-point-five percent in the second quarter.Private consumption increased zero-point-five percent on-quarter in the second quarter, while construction and facility investment each declined one-point-five percent.The real gross domestic income increased by one-point-three percent on-quarter in the second quarter.