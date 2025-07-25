Industry Minister Vows Close Review of US-Japan Deal ahead of Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan said Wednesday that he will engage in negotiations with the United States after closely examining the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan.Kim conveyed the information to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington for trade talks with top U.S. officials this week.Asked to comment on the trade deal between Washington and Tokyo, Kim said he is not in a position to give his assessment but that South Korea is carefully examining it.He added that South Korea might consult the deal and will also have to compare it with what is being discussed between Seoul and Washington.The minister then pledged all-out efforts to reach a trade deal with the Trump administration ahead of the August 1 deadline.Kim arrived in the U.S. for a four-day trip to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.