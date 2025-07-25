Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Industry Minister Vows Close Review of US-Japan Deal ahead of Trade Talks

Written: 2025-07-24 09:04:32Updated: 2025-07-24 09:07:11

Industry Minister Vows Close Review of US-Japan Deal ahead of Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan said Wednesday that he will engage in negotiations with the United States after closely examining the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan. 
 
Kim conveyed the information to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington for trade talks with top U.S. officials this week. 

Asked to comment on the trade deal between Washington and Tokyo, Kim said he is not in a position to give his assessment but that South Korea is carefully examining it.

He added that South Korea might consult the deal and will also have to compare it with what is being discussed between Seoul and Washington.

The minister then pledged all-out efforts to reach a trade deal with the Trump administration ahead of the August 1 deadline. 

Kim arrived in the U.S. for a four-day trip to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >