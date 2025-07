Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team handling the December 3 martial law case has raided the residence of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, sent prosecutors and investigators to Han’s home in central Seoul on Thursday morning to secure evidence.Han is suspected of abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol in illegally declaring martial law.The former prime minister has also been named as an alleged accomplice to the drafting of a revised version of Yoon’s martial law decree to address legal flaws in the original.The team believes the second document was later discarded.