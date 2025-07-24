S. Korea-US ‘2+2’ Trade Talks Canceled due to Urgent Matter for Bessent

Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

The high-level “two-plus-two” trade talks between South Korea and the United States, originally scheduled for Friday, have been called off.The finance ministry said Thursday that the talks could not be held due to an urgent matter that arose for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.The ministry said the U.S. side has proposed rescheduling the meeting as soon as possible and that both sides plan to set a new date at the earliest possible time.A government official told reporters the meeting was canceled due to an urgent matter that came up on Bessent’s side and said the cancellation is not seen as having any underlying implications for negotiations with South Korea.Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, who was set to depart for Washington on Thursday, also canceled his trip.Minister Koo reportedly received the news of the canceled talks in the morning while waiting for his flight at Incheon International Airport.Koo and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo were scheduled to hold trade talks with Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday in Washington.