Photo : YONHAP News

SK hynix has posted record operating profit and sales in the second quarter on sustained demand for its high-bandwidth memory technology used in generative artificial intelligence(AI) chipsets.In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company reported an operating profit of nine-point-21 trillion won for the April-June period, or about six-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, up 68-point-five percent from a year ago.Sales jumped 35-point-four percent on-year to 22-point-23 trillion won, while net income soared nearly 70 percent to around seven trillion won.Both operating profit and sales exceeded the previous all-time highs set in the fourth quarter of last year.The company said aggressive investments in AI by global big tech companies led to a steady increase in demand for AI memory, adding that shipments of both DRAM and NAND flash exceeded expectations.