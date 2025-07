Photo : YONHAP News

Weather authorities have issued heat wave warnings for Seoul and parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the warnings went into effect as of 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire capital city, 19 areas in Gyeonggi Province and eight areas in Gangwon Province.The affected Gyeonggi cities include Suwon, Goyang, Seongnam, Bucheon, Hwaseong, Ansan, Anyang and Pyeongtaek.Also under the warning are the Gangwon cities and counties of Wonju, Chuncheon, Yeongwol and Hwacheon.A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum perceived temperature is forecast to surpass 35 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days or when major damage is anticipated from the heat.