Photo : YONHAP News

The sultry weather is expected to continue across the nation on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, morning lows on Friday are forecast to range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius, while afternoon highs are expected to reach between 31 and 37 degrees.Temperatures in Seoul and Daejeon are forecast to rise to 37 degrees on Friday, with 36 degrees expected for Cheongju, Sejong, Jeonju and Gwangju.Many parts of the nation are likely to experience a tropical night on Thursday, with temperatures staying at or above 25 degrees.The sweltering heat is expected to continue into the weekend, with the mercury forecast to rise to 38 degrees on Saturday.