Photo : YONHAP News

Top industry ministry officials will hold trade negotiations with senior U.S. officials as planned, even though the high-level “two-plus-two” trade talks between the two nations have been called off.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday that Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo are going ahead with their planned meetings with key U.S. officials during their trip to the U.S., which runs through Friday.Kim arrived in Washington for tariff talks on Wednesday local time, a day after Yeo’s arrival.During the three-day trip, the industry minister plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.The ministry said the government is in discussions with the U.S. with a view to rescheduling the canceled talks at the earliest possible date.