‘2+2’ Called Off as Negotiators Scramble for Last-Minute Deal

Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

Anchor: Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol’s planned visit to the U.S. on Thursday was suddenly called off after his U.S. counterpart canceled Friday’s meeting for the top trade officials from both sides, citing an urgent engagement. But Seoul’s trade and industry ministers, who are already in the U.S., will continue negotiating for a better deal, with the clock ticking until Washington’s 25 percent reciprocal tariff takes effect on August 1.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The “two-plus-two” tariff consultation between the top economy and trade officials from South Korea and the United States, scheduled for Friday in Washington, has been abruptly called off.The cancellation was announced around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with Seoul’s finance ministry explaining that Washington sent an email about half an hour earlier saying an urgent matter had arisen for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol was at Incheon International Airport when the news came in and was set to depart for Washington about an hour later.Koo was to represent the South Korean side along with Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, with Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer taking part for the U.S. side.Officials said Washington proposed rescheduling the dialogue as soon as possible and that related talks are underway.The officials added that Trade Minister Yeo and Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who are already in the U.S. for the trade negotiations, are proceeding with their planned itineraries.The canceled meeting was part of ongoing negotiations in which Seoul is seeking a way out of the 25 percent reciprocal tariff the Donald Trump administration has declared, before it becomes effective August 1.Seoul faces an even heavier burden now that Tokyo has a deal with Washington that brought Japan’s tariff rate down from 25 percent to 15 percent, including automobile tariffs, in exchange for a pledge to invest 550 billion U.S. dollars in America.Upon arriving in Washington, Industry and Energy Minister Kim promised to closely examine that deal ahead of the negotiations.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.