Seoul is keeping open the possibility of inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit, set for late October in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.With media speculation intensifying, a foreign ministry official addressed the question Thursday, saying host countries can invite nonmember states to the multilateral event.The source added that unofficial talks could take place alongside the APEC gathering.Citing recent cases where nonmember states have participated in the event, the official explained that a comprehensive review is underway to determine the scope of this year’s invitations.The official said inviting the North would require coordination with member states but that no related discussions are currently taking place within APEC.