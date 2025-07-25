Menu Content

Politics

Court to Investigate Yoon’s Continued Absence from Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

As former President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to attend his insurrection trial for a third consecutive week, the court has decided to investigate whether his absence is justified.
 
Yoon did not appear at the Seoul Central Court on Thursday for his trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.
 
His lawyers said it was difficult for him to attend due to health issues.

The Seoul court said because of Yoon’s continued absence, it will begin investigation proceedings in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act and related rules to verify with the detention center whether he is in poor health or whether he can be brought in.

The special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk argued that since his indictment, Yoon attended nine hearings and never made any health claims but has since failed to appear without legitimate grounds.

Yoon’s lawyers claimed his absence was also due to questions about the legality of the special counsel team’s handling of the case.
