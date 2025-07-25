Seoul Official Pledges Anti-North Broadcasts Will Not Resume unless N. Korea Acts First

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed it will not restart its radio or TV broadcasts targeting North Korea unless Pyongyang resumes its own propaganda efforts first.Speaking to reporters Wednesday, a senior official addressed the recent suspension of broadcasts by the National Intelligence Service(NIS), explaining that the South took action because North Korea acted first.The official stressed that South Korea will not take unilateral steps, saying cross-border broadcasts in the South will not resume unless the North restarts its own broadcasts.NIS broadcasts such as Voice of the People and Free FM channels have gradually been taken off the air since earlier this month.Around ten jamming frequencies previously used by the North to block South Korean signals were shut down by Tuesday, with only two or three still active, according to the source.The official added that the South Korean government will not rush into dialogue, but will instead focus on reducing military tensions and preventing accidental conflict.