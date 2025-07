Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures across most of South Korea are expected to climb to around 35 degrees Celsius again on Friday, with tropical nights continuing in many areas.The weekend is also expected to remain hot, with morning lows ranging from 21 to 28 degrees and daytime highs between 32 and 38 degrees nationwide.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) has warned that the heat may intensify further as the Tibetan and North Pacific high-pressure systems converge, smothering the Peninsula.Hot southeastern winds are expected to exacerbate sizzling temperatures, especially in western regions including Seoul.From the middle of next week, conditions may swing between continued extreme heat or heavy rain, depending on how developing typhoons interact with the North Pacific high pressure.The KMA has urged the public to stay updated as multiple active tropical systems increase uncertainties.