Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to stand trial on August 19 on a new set of charges brought by a special counsel investigating his alleged abuse of power during the December 3 martial law incident.The Seoul Central District Court announced on Thursday that it has scheduled the first pretrial conference for Yoon on charges including obstruction of justice, destruction of public records, and violations of the Presidential Records Act.Yoon is already on trial in a separate case led by state prosecutors on charges of leading a conspiracy to impose martial law.The upcoming hearing will confirm Yoon’s position on the charges and outline the evidence to be reviewed.Unlike in formal trial proceedings, defendants are not required to appear in person at pretrial conferences.Yoon’s legal team is reportedly considering a motion to merge the two trials.