The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose slightly Thursday amid reports of a delay in high-level trade talks between South Korea and the United States.The KOSPI rose six-point-68-points, or zero-point-21 percent, to close at three-thousand-190-point-45.This comes amid a delay in the “two-plus-two” high-level trade talks originally planned for Friday in Washington due to an urgent matter that arose for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by 12-point-six won from Wednesday to one-thousand-367-point-two South Korean won as of the 3:30 p.m. spot closing.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell three-point-67 points, or zero-point-45 percent, to close at 809-point-89.