President Lee’s Approval Falls Slightly to 64%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating inched down to 64 percent, the latest poll showed Thursday, while support for the main opposition People Power Party hit a record low.According to the National Barometer Survey conducted Monday to Wednesday on one-thousand-one people aged 18 and older, the number of respondents who gave a positive assessment of Lee’s performance fell by one percentage point since the previous poll two weeks earlier.Meanwhile, 22 percent of respondents said he was not doing a good job as president, also marking a one percentage point drop from the last poll.When asked about the reliability of the Lee administration’s handling of state affairs, 64 percent said they trusted the administration and 28 percent said they did not.In terms of support for the leading political parties, 43 percent backed the Democratic Party, down two percentage points from the previous survey, while support for the People Power Party also slipped by two percentage points, reaching a new low of 17 percent.The survey, which was conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, had a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.