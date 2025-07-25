Menu Content

Politics

Special Investigation Team Summons 2 of Ex-First Lady’s Closest Aides

Written: 2025-07-24 17:34:54Updated: 2025-07-24 18:12:13

Special Investigation Team Summons 2 of Ex-First Lady’s Closest Aides

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team handling the case of former first lady Kim Keon-hee has summoned two of Kim’s closest aides for questioning on Friday.

According to assistant counselor Oh Jung-hee on Thursday, investigators plan to interrogate former presidential office administrator Yoo Kyung-ok starting at 10 a.m. Friday, and another ex-administrator named Jeong Ji-won starting at 5 p.m. the same day.

Yoo is alleged to have received two luxury bags from Geon Jin, a shaman with close ties to Kim who allegedly got the bags from a representative of the Unification Church as a bribe for the former first lady.

Yoo is believed to have later exchanged the bags for other items.

Jeong is alleged to have used the mobile phone number that the shaman, whose legal name is Jeon Seong-bae, stored in his phone as belonging to “Keon-hee 2.”

Meanwhile, Kim, who has been summoned to appear for questioning on August 6, submitted a document asking the special team to conduct separate interrogations for each allegation, allow breaks of at least three to four days in between sessions, and end each session before 6 p.m.
