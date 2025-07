Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a prolonged heat wave nationwide, daytime highs in Seoul, the southwestern city of Gwangju and the southeastern city of Daegu rose to around 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), heat wave alerts were extended nationwide, except for Taebaek in Gangwon Province and mountainous areas on Jeju Island.A heat wave warning was issued in most regions, including Seoul.The scorching heat is forecast to peak this weekend, with daytime highs expected to hit a maximum 38 degrees in and around Seoul.The heat continues due largely to a hot and humid southeasterly wind encroaching on the Korean Peninsula as the year's seventh Typhoon Francisco travels north from south of Japan's Okinawa.Tropical nights are also in the forecast in the nation's coastal areas and in the western region.