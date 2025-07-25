FM Cho Highly Expected to Visit Washington Next Week for Talks with Rubio

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to visit Washington next week and meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.According to diplomatic sources on Thursday, the two sides are in talks over Cho's visit, and are nearing an agreement on holding a two-way ministerial meeting.Seoul is likely seeking a meeting between the two sides' top diplomats before Washington's deadline for negotiation with its reciprocal tariff of 25 percent for South Korea set to take effect on August 1.Other key issues that will likely feature on the agenda include the Donald Trump administration's call for its allies to raise their defense spending, as well as a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Trump.Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. abruptly canceled a "two-plus-two" tariff negotiation between the two sides' top economy and trade officials, set to be held in Washington on Friday, due to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's urgent schedule.