Grain Bill Requiring Gov't Purchase of Surplus Rice Passes Parliamentary Subpanel

2025-07-24

A bill which requires the government to purchase surplus rice that was previously vetoed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol passed a subpanel under a standing committee on Thursday under bipartisan agreement.

The bill to revise the Grain Management Act, which passed the subpanel of the Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee, stipulates that the government must buy excess rice beyond a set level or when the price of rice falls below a certain level.

The bill, however, extended the government's discretion over the purchase requirement and procedure, and removed a clause on state coverage of the difference when the price drops.

The bill was twice vetoed by the previous administration due to concerns that it would lead to excessive production, plunging prices and increased financial burden.

Two other bills concerning the agriculture industry that were also vetoed in a package passed the National Assembly on Wednesday, while a fourth bill is set to be reviewed by the subpanel on Tuesday.
