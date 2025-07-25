National Security Adviser Wi Meets Various Trump Gov't Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who visited the United States this week, said he held talks with various officials from the Donald Trump administration ahead of the August 1 enforcement of the 25-percent U.S. reciprocal tariffs.In a written press briefing distributed prior to his return on Thursday, Wi said his trip was aimed at supporting ministerial consultations covering the two sides' security and economy issues ahead of the tariff negotiation deadline.The top security aide said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.Wi was accompanied by Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo during talks with Lutnick and Greer.Wi's statement is likely part of efforts to ease concerns after Washington canceled Friday's "two-plus-two" consultation between the two sides' top economy and trade officials due to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's urgent schedule.Wi denied South Korean media reports that a face-to-face dialogue with Rubio fell through, adding that the two ended up talking over the phone after Rubio was summoned by President Trump just before their planned in-person meeting on Monday.