Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Japan Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues during Phone Talks

Written: 2025-07-24 19:52:12Updated: 2025-07-24 19:56:52

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Japan Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues during Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and Japan held a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Cho Hyun and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya held their first phone talks since Cho took office last week.

Referring to their bilateral ties as an axis of Seoul's pragmatic diplomacy, Cho proposed joint efforts to develop a more solid, mature and future-oriented relationship based on a mutual and friendly understanding between the people on both sides.

The Japanese minister, for his part, expressed hope that the two sides will continue to closely cooperate for a stable development of two-way ties marking the 60th anniversary of its normalization and enhancement of a trilateral security cooperation with the U.S.

The ministers agreed on the necessity to continue cooperation in various areas to respond to regional and global security environments, and to closely communicate at the ministerial level along with the shuttle diplomacy between the leaders of the two sides.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >