US Treasury: Bessent’s Talks with S. Korea Postponed due to ‘Scheduling Conflict’

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Treasury Department says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s high-level trade talks with South Korea were delayed due to a “scheduling conflict” and are being rescheduled.A Treasury spokesperson issued the statement Thursday in response to an inquiry from a South Korean media outlet after the sudden cancellation of the “two-plus-two” trade talks between Seoul and Washington, initially scheduled for Friday.The spokesperson said that due to a scheduling conflict, Secretary Bessent’s bilateral meeting with South Korea is being rescheduled and the secretary looks forward to speaking with his South Korean counterparts soon.The canceled tariff consultation was to involve the top economy and trade officials from South Korea and the United States.The spokesperson did not elaborate on the secretary’s plans for Friday, which have not been made public.Bessent plans to attend trade talks with China in Stockholm on Monday and Tuesday.