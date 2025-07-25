Menu Content

Industry Minister Asks for Tariff Cuts in Talks with US Commerce Secretary

Written: 2025-07-25 09:11:25Updated: 2025-07-25 14:16:40

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top trade and industry officials held talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday ahead of the August 1 deadline, when U.S. trading partners could face stiff reciprocal tariffs. 

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with Lutnick on Thursday in Washington. 

The ministry said the two sides held in-depth discussions on ways to conclude tariff negotiations, including measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the manufacturing sector.

Kim presented ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, semiconductors and batteries, and strongly urged the U.S. to reduce reciprocal and sectoral tariffs, including duties on automobiles.

The ministry said Kim and Lutnick reaffirmed their commitment to finding a mutually beneficial resolution before August 1.

The two officials also agreed to resume negotiations at the earliest possible date.
