US Sanctions IT Worker Network Funding N. Korea’s Weapons Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has sanctioned a North Korean company and three associated individuals for their alleged involvement in fraudulent IT worker schemes.The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on the Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company and Kim Se-un, Jo Kyong-hun and Myong Chol-min.The company and the three individuals are alleged to have been involved in efforts to generate revenue illegally for North Korea, including through the fraudulent IT worker schemes.OFAC Director Bradley Smith said North Korea relies on front companies like the Korea Sobaesku Trading Company and key facilitators to procure materials and generate revenue for the regime’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs.Those sanctioned will face asset freezes in the U.S. and be banned from traveling to the country or conducting business with American individuals or entities.