Special Counsel Attempts to Raid Ex-First Lady’s Home

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team is attempting to raid the home of former first lady Kim Keon-hee on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations against her.The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, sent prosecutors and investigators to Kim’s residence in southern Seoul at around 8 a.m. with a search warrant.The team is negotiating details of the raid with Presidential Security Service officials.The raid centers on allegations that Kim accepted luxury goods from a shaman in 2022 and meddled in the nomination process for election candidates.The team also raided the homes of Kim’s mother and brother to secure evidence in relation to allegations that the land ministry changed the end point of a planned expressway linking Seoul to Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, to benefit their family in 2023.It also raided the home and office of Rep. Kim Sun-gyo of the People Power Party, who was the mayor of Yangpyeong County at the time.