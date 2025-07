Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Thursday amid trade negotiations between South Korea and the United States.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday that the president had dinner with the Samsung chairman, adding that they exchanged views on a broad range of topics without a set agenda.Last week, President Lee met with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.Earlier this week, the president met with Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.President Lee appears to be engaging with business leaders in efforts to review South Korean firms’ investment strategies in the U.S. and the potential industrial impact of U.S. tariffs.