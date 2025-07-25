Lee Discusses Bilateral Ties with German, Uzbek Leaders in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung spoke on the phone with the leaders of Germany and Uzbekistan on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.According to the presidential office on Thursday, Lee and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed to continue pursuing substantial cooperation in various areas, saying the two countries have maintained strong economic cooperation despite global economic uncertainties.Highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, Lee proposed that their newly launched governments work together to advance bilateral relations through close exchanges and communication.In the conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Lee proposed the two nations cooperate closely to elevate their special strategic partnership.In response, Mirziyoyev said he holds a special affection for South Korea, expressing hope that bilateral relations will continue to grow under the Lee administration.President Lee also asked the Uzbek leader to pay attention to the difficulties of South Korean companies operating in his country.