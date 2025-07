Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has summoned former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min for questioning.Lee appeared at special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office around 10 a.m. Friday.Lee is suspected of ordering the National Fire Agency to cut off power and water supplies to certain media outlets on the day martial law was declared.The special counsel team believes that former President Yoon Suk Yeol handed Lee a document with instructions to give those orders.The summons comes after the team raided Lee’s residence last week.The special counsel plans to decide whether to seek a detention warrant for Lee after Friday’s questioning.