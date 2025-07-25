57% of Eligible Citizens Apply for Cash Vouchers in 4 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 29 million people have applied for government cash grants in the first four days since they became available, with the total amounting to five-point-two trillion won or about three-point-78 billion U.S. dollars.According to the interior ministry on Friday, an average of seven million people per day applied for the so-called consumption coupons from Monday to Thursday, with 57-point-one percent of some 50-point-six million eligible citizens having completed their applications.Friday marks the final day of the birth year-based applications, with only those whose birth years end in five or zero eligible to apply.Starting Saturday, applications will be open to all eligible citizens regardless of birth year, until the deadline of 6 p.m. on September 12.Applications for coupons via credit or debit card can be made through card companies’ apps, websites, call centers or affiliated bank branches.Vouchers in the form of gift certificates can be obtained through local government apps or at local community centers.