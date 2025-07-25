Menu Content

Gov’t Issues Apology over Health Care Service Disruptions

Written: 2025-07-25 12:01:19Updated: 2025-07-25 12:07:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued a public apology for the disruptions in service caused by the prolonged conflict between the government and doctors, and has pledged to implement health care reforms with input from the public. 

Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Hyung-hoon issued the apology on Friday while presiding over a government meeting on collective action by doctors, the first such meeting since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration. 

In his opening remarks, the vice minister said the government sincerely apologizes to the public for the inconvenience caused by the health care service disruptions over the past 17 months due to continued conflict with the medical community.

The vice minister said the new government will pursue health care reform with public participation and will work with the medical community through communication, based on mutual respect and trust.

The government has operated a headquarters on collective action by doctors since February last year, when the government’s plan to increase medical school admissions triggered mass resignations by trainee doctors, resulting in the disruption of health care services. 

The headquarters initially held weekly meetings, but had replaced them with written briefings since May 30.
