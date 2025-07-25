Education Ministry Announces Plan to Normalize Medical Training as Students Set to Return

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry has announced a plan to normalize medical training, as medical students are set to return to school after walking out last year in protest of the government’s medical school admissions quota hike.The ministry said Friday that it intends to recognize the schools’ autonomy, with each institution responsible for enforcing its own regulations, and will actively seek to provide the necessary administrative and financial support.Earlier Friday, the presidents of the nation’s 40 universities with medical schools told the government they will take all returning students back without altering the curriculum and at the same time not undermining the quality of medical education.The presidents said students who return in the fall semester will be classified by their academic year, while promising to protect the interests of students who have already returned.The group also requested additional state medical licensing examinations for third- and fourth-year students who are expected to graduate in August 2026, and the ministry said it will review the request.