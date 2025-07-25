Gov’t, Trainee Doctors Begin Talks on Return after Protracted Stalemate

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to put forth a plan that meets public expectations regarding the return of trainee doctors after they abandoned their training last year in protest of the government’s medical school admissions quota hike.At the inaugural session of a consultative body between the government and the medical community on Friday, Second Vice Health Minister Lee Hyung-hoon said while doctors and medical staff are at the core of patient diagnosis and treatment, the National Assembly, the government and the public are at the center of the medical service law and system.The vice minister sought cooperation from the medical community as the ministry seeks to normalize the nation’s health care system through the consultative body, after assessing public opinion on the relevant laws and systems.Korea Intern Resident Association interim chief Han Sung-jon expressed hope that the consultative body will reflect voices from the field, pledging to aim for constructive discussions and remain open to all possibilities.The association recently prepared a package of three key requests — a field expert-oriented consultative body to reconsider the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s essential medicine policy package, an improved medical training environment with guaranteed continuity, and lighter legal burdens for medical professionals in the event of medical accidents.