Special Counsel Raids Homes of Former First Lady’s Family and Lawmaker in Land Deal Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the homes and offices of former first lady Kim Keon-hee’s mother and brother, as well as lawmaker Kim Sun-kyo, over allegations of preferential treatment in a Yangpyeong land development project.The special counsel announced Friday that it executed search and seizure warrants at the residences and offices of Kim’s mother, Choi Eun-soon, and her older brother, Kim Jin-woo.Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Kim Sun-kyo’s home in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and his office at the National Assembly were also searched.The investigation centers on whether the Kim family’s company, ESI&D, received special treatment while developing an apartment complex in Yangpyeong’s Gongheung District, while avoiding development fees and receiving retroactive deadline extensions.At the time, Rep. Kim served as Yangpyeong County mayor and is also under scrutiny for allegedly requesting a highway route change that would benefit land owned by Kim Keon-hee’s family.The special counsel also searched a nursing home in nearby Namyangju operated by the former first lady’s family, which was recently ordered to return one-point-44 billion won, approximately one-point-one million U.S. dollars, in long-term care payments and is under investigation for elder abuse.