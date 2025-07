Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories have been issued for all regions in South Korea except Taebaek City, with daytime temperatures soaring past 35 degrees Celsius and even hotter conditions expected on Saturday.Daytime highs in Seoul are expected to reach 38 degrees on Saturday, 37 in Daejeon, 36 in Gwangju, and 35 in Daegu, similar to or slightly higher than Friday.Morning lows will range from 22 to 28 degrees, with much of Seoul and its surrounding areas mired by tropical nights as the mercury hovers above 25 degrees.Rain and strong winds are expected on Jeju Island from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning due to the indirect impact of Typhoon Francisco.Waves may peak at five meters in southern and western seas, with strong swells increasing the risk of coastal flooding in low-lying areas.