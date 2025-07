Photo : YONHAP News

The government has raised its national heat wave crisis alert to the highest level, “severe,” as extreme temperatures continue to affect most of the country.Also on Friday, the Interior Ministry activated a Level 1 stance at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to coordinate a nationwide emergency response.A “severe” alert is issued when over 40 percent of the country is expected to experience maximum perceived temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher for at least three consecutive days.As of Friday morning, heat advisories were in effect in 180 out of 183 designated regions nationwide, or 98 percent of the country.Authorities have ordered strengthened protective measures for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, outdoor workers, and residents of makeshift housing.