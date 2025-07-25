Harassment of Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Draws Condemnation from President Lee, Public

Photo : Gwangju/S. Jeolla Migrant Workers Network

Anchor: A video of a Sri Lankan migrant worker being lifted off the ground while tied to a forklift, at a brick manufacturing plant in South Jeolla Province, has sparked public outrage and brought scrutiny to the working conditions of foreign laborers in South Korea. The shocking incident also drew condemnation from President Lee Jae Myung, who called it an intolerable violation of human rights.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: A man tightly bound to a load of bricks on a forklift is hoisted into the air and transported around like an object, helpless, while his fellow workers laugh and taunt him.[Sound bite: Video obtained by the Migrant Workers Network]This shocking scene unfolds in a 58-second video clip that was released earlier this week by the Migrant Workers Network.The victim, a 31-year-old Sri Lankan man who had been working at the brick factory in the southwestern city of Naju since December, sought the help of the human rights group after enduring repeated harassment and abuse on the job.The incident captured on video occurred in February this year, and left the worker humiliated, in pain, and traumatized, according to the rights group.A total of 20 workers, including the victim, are currently employed at the factory.The head of the brick company issued an apology after the video went viral, while the driver of the forklift, a South Korean man in his 50s, said he was sorry and that no ill will was intended.An official from the Migrant Workers Network stressed that this latest case shows human rights violations against migrant workers are still prevalent.On Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung, who said he watched the video and couldn’t believe his eyes, condemned the treatment of the worker and said he would push for stern punishment of such barbaric human rights violations against vulnerable members of society.The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the brick factory for other potential labor law violations, in addition to workplace harassment.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.